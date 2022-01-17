Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EFSI stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.75. 1,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820. Eagle Financial Services has a 52-week low of $28.60 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

