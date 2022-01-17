Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Truist

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.64.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

NYSE ESTE opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 2.61. Earthstone Energy has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.