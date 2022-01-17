Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,712,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 401.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 467,492 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 63.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,706,000 after purchasing an additional 446,457 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,387,000 after purchasing an additional 402,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,249,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 373,847 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EBC. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $22.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.35. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

