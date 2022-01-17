Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Increased by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 31.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 0.9% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $37,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 111.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $170.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

