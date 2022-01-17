Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENX. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 408,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 135,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $11.83 on Monday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

