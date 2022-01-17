Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Down 56.3% in December

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $1,208,000.

EXG stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $10.65. 429,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,880. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $10.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.069 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

