Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 269,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 499,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 73,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 74,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 91,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

NYSE EXG traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,880. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.