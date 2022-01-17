eBoost (EBST) Trading 12% Lower Over Last 7 Days

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, eBoost has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $1.99 million and $3.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.13 or 0.00353652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000079 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

