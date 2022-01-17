Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $15.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of EC stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

