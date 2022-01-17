Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Update

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 41.4% from the December 15th total of 20,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Edoc Acquisition by 28.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 468,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 104,413 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edoc Acquisition by 33.5% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100,622 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edoc Acquisition by 0.6% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Edoc Acquisition by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Edoc Acquisition by 7.9% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADOC opened at $10.24 on Monday. Edoc Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

