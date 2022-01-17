EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $27.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

