Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Update

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a decline of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 142,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ELEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Caxton Corp increased its stake in Elevation Oncology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELEV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.00. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,540. Elevation Oncology has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

