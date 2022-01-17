Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Cut by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after buying an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,305,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,776,000 after purchasing an additional 650,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $244.12 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.98. The stock has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

