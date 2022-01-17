eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eMagin Corporation is a leading developer of virtual imaging technology, eMagin combines integrated circuits, microdisplays, and optics to create a virtual image equivalent to the real image of a computer monitor or large screen TV. These miniature, high-performance, virtual imaging modules provide access to information-rich text, data, and video which can facilitate the opening of new mass markets for wearable PCs, wireless Internet appliances and mobile phones, portable DVD-viewers, digital cameras, and other emerging applications. “

Shares of EMAN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.37. 428,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,060. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.65. eMagin has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. On average, research analysts predict that eMagin will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $233,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,718 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $52,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,459 shares of company stock worth $454,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

