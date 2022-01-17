Emerson Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Emerson Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Emerson Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.37 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

