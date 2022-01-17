Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after purchasing an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,630,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,502,920,000 after purchasing an additional 568,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,192,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy stock opened at $142.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 1.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.88 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.06.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.