Entain’s (ENT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($29.39) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entain from GBX 2,370 ($32.17) to GBX 2,400 ($32.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a buy rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($31.22) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Entain from GBX 2,300 ($31.22) to GBX 2,400 ($32.58) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,149.11 ($29.17).

Shares of LON:ENT opened at GBX 1,714.08 ($23.27) on Thursday. Entain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,137.50 ($15.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,500 ($33.94). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,745.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78. The stock has a market cap of £10.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93.

In related news, insider Stella David acquired 3,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,053 ($27.87) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($101,772.17). Also, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($27.57), for a total value of £263,359.77 ($357,485.77).

About Entain

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

