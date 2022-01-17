Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Holdings Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $111.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

