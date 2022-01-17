Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,350,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,234 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 3.0% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $29,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 34.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 65,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 57,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 49.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 14,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

