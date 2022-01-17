Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ESPR. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.30.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $3.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. Esperion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,519,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

