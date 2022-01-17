ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.
NASDAQ EPIX opened at $9.32 on Monday. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
See Also: Fiduciary
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.