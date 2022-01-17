ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will report ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.21). ESSA Pharma posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.96). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 976.5% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,227 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,034,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,950 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,466,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,319.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 564,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EPIX opened at $9.32 on Monday. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

