Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,231 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $79.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.