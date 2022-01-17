Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 5,879 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,423,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 64,301 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $535.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $483.92. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $375.06 and a 12-month high of $559.02.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.