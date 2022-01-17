Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 720 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 0.7% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $75,056,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 139.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 137,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

NYSE WPM opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

