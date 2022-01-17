ETHPlus One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.00 (ETHP)

ETHPlus (CURRENCY:ETHP) traded 50% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. ETHPlus has a total market capitalization of $3,926.63 and $22.00 worth of ETHPlus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPlus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHPlus has traded up 50% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00057079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ETHPlus (CRYPTO:ETHP) is a coin. ETHPlus’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,522 coins. ETHPlus’ official Twitter account is @EthPlus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ETHPlus is ethplus.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in April, 2020, the ETHPlus platform is built by a cryptocurrency (ETHP), a wallet (ETHPWallet), and a payment system (ETHPay). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPlus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPlus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHPlus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

