EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 23.08.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays started coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other EverCommerce news, CEO Eric Richard Remer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.48 per share, for a total transaction of 164,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $1,758,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $5,335,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $9,070,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $58,632,000. Institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce stock opened at 12.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 12.42 and a 1-year high of 23.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is 17.82.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.05 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 123.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EverCommerce will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

