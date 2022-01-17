Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,310 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 102.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $53,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,569 shares of company stock worth $29,968,561. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $184.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.30 and a 12-month high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.93.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

