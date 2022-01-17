Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) PT Raised to $105.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of EXPD opened at $121.69 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

