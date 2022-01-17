Experian’s (EXPN) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Experian (LON:EXPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.65) to GBX 4,000 ($54.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($50.90) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,158.33 ($42.87).

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,094.56 ($42.01) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,473.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,256.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,265 ($30.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,689 ($50.07).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

