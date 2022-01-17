Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $82.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Recently, the energy giant made two new oil discoveries in the Stabroek Block, which will add to its 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels of recoverable resources from the block. The company also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian Basin, where it continues to lower its fracking & drilling costs. The company has significant lower debt exposure as compared to other integrated majors. ExxonMobil now expects higher sequential profits from its upstream operations in the recently-concluded December quarter. Also, it increased its fourth-quarter 2021 dividend to 88 cents per share. Consequently, ExxonMobil is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist raised Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Securities raised Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.98.

NYSE XOM opened at $71.87 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $304.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

