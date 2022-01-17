Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 3.7% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 103.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $276.17 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day moving average is $168.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,868 shares of company stock worth $3,562,297 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

