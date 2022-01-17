Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.8% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.68.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $596.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

