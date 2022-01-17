Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.8% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $596.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.
