Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 295 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $502.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $539.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.97.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

