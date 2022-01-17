Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. VeriSign comprises approximately 1.5% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 41.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 83.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in VeriSign by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $226.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.49. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total value of $644,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,781 shares of company stock valued at $10,784,147. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

