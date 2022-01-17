FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives $10.58 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 158.9% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 27,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $5.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87. FG New America Acquisition has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $91.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

