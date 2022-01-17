Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Acquired by HAP Trading LLC

HAP Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FREL. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 68.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 21,944 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $32.79 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23.

