Financial Comparison: Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) vs. Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) and Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cadre and Conformis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadre N/A N/A N/A Conformis 6.86% 8.19% 5.11%

39.2% of Conformis shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Conformis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cadre and Conformis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83 Conformis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cadre presently has a consensus price target of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.36%. Conformis has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 199.45%. Given Conformis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conformis is more favorable than Cadre.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cadre and Conformis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadre N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conformis $68.76 million 1.81 -$24.29 million ($0.03) -22.26

Cadre has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conformis.

Summary

Conformis beats Cadre on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Conformis

ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal. The company was founded by Philipp Lang in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

