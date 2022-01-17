Financial Contrast: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) versus Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MeiraGTx and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -391.81% -37.57% -24.03% Dyadic International -443.68% -43.62% -39.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MeiraGTx and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.32%. Dyadic International has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.99%. Given Dyadic International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and Dyadic International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $15.56 million 52.82 -$57.99 million ($1.84) -10.05 Dyadic International $1.60 million 71.43 -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MeiraGTx.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Dyadic International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

