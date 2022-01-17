Financial Survey: Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) versus Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Patriot National Bancorp and Nicolet Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus target price of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.00%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Nicolet Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp $39.88 million 1.52 -$3.82 million $0.47 32.60 Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 4.97 $60.12 million $5.99 14.71

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patriot National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Patriot National Bancorp and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp 5.20% 2.80% 0.20% Nicolet Bankshares 28.32% 10.95% 1.30%

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Patriot National Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. Its lending portfolio comprises of commercial mortgage and construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; real estate loans; and other personal loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.