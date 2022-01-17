Financial Survey: State Street (NYSE:STT) versus Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR)

State Street (NYSE:STT) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. State Street pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investar pays out 62.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Investar has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

89.3% of State Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Investar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares State Street and Investar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 21.27% 11.13% 0.83% Investar 5.15% 1.57% 0.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares State Street and Investar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $12.08 billion 3.14 $2.42 billion $6.79 15.28 Investar $105.89 million 1.85 $13.89 million $0.51 37.04

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Investar. State Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for State Street and Investar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 0 4 8 0 2.67 Investar 0 1 0 0 2.00

State Street currently has a consensus price target of $108.09, indicating a potential upside of 4.16%. Investar has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.88%. Given Investar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Investar is more favorable than State Street.

Volatility and Risk

State Street has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investar has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

State Street beats Investar on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics. The Investment Management business provides services through State Street Global Advisors, which provides a broad array of investment management, investment research and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds and other sophisticated investors. It offers strategies for managing financial assets, including passive and active, such as enhanced indexing, using quantitative and fundamental methods for both the U.S. and global equities and fixed-income securities. The company was founded in 19

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit. The company was founded on September 24, 2009 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

