First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $68,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 16.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 84,611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. 60.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBNC stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.24. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. Research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

