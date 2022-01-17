First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 7.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIZ stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $254.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

