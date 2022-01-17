First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 1,746 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2,771.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in FOX by 367.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 81.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in FOX by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FOX by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Shares of FOXA opened at $41.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.