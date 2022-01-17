First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 973 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 4,054.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,181,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,043.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,034.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,082.70. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $978.51 and a twelve month high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.