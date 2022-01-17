First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 918 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 717 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 98,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 224,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,830,000 after acquiring an additional 144,033 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of CGNX opened at $70.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $69.35 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

