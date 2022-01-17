First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.04. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.
First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $61.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.80 million.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 35.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FMBH opened at $44.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $805.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.67.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.12%.
First Mid Bancshares Company Profile
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
