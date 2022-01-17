First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.15.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

TSE FM traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$19.21 and a 1 year high of C$36.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

