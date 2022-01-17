First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Down 38.9% in December

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FSFG stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.20. 31 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089. The company has a market capitalization of $195.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.90. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $19.59 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $30.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 58,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 38,662 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 374.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the period. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

