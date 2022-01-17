First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Holdings Lifted by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises about 2.9% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth $273,000.

Shares of FV opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $51.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

