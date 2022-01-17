First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the December 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. 14,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,510. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

About First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

